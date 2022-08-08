EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon.

The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible.





A cold front will near the region on Tuesday. Ahead of the front, it will likely be another hot and humid day. Scattered showers and storms will develop along the front.



Behind the front, cooler and less humid conditions will return by the middle to end of the work week. This cooler pattern looks to remain in place for the weekend.