‘Halloweekend’ Forecast: What to wear, besides your costume

Weather

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The cooler weather may have some people wondering what the forecast will be for trick-or-treating and other activities this “Halloweekend”.

As we head into the final weekend of October, unsettled weather returns. An area of low pressure will bring periods of rain Friday afternoon and into the evening. Rainfall may be steady or even heavy at times.

For any outdoor plans on Friday evening, be sure to grab the rain gear before heading out. Temperatures in the evening will be near 50. Rainfall may cause some minor flooding concerns.

The steady rain from overnight will give way to scattered showers on Saturday. The winds will relax Saturday, but it will be chilly in the mid and upper 50s.

As the low pressure system pushes to the northeast on Sunday, our winds shift out of the northwest on Sunday. With a northwest wind, a few lake-effect rain showers are possible. It will be breezy with highs in the mid and upper 50s. We should be able to dry out for trick-or-treating on Sunday evening. Temperatures will be “ghouling-down” into the lower 50s. 

