EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A rainy start to the work week as a storm system moves across the East Coast.

Rain will continue Monday morning, tapering to scattered showers for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures remain consistent in the lower 50s with a gusty northwest breeze. A stray shower remains possible into the evening, otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and colder, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

With that said, frost advisories and freeze warnings have been issued for portions of our area through Tuesday morning. Bring in or cover any sensitive vegetation as the northern counties will not be issued any frost or freeze alerts since the growing season has already ended.

Tuesday is looking dry for Halloween. Clouds should break up for some sun with highs in the mid to upper 40s. For trick-or-treating, temperatures will be in the low and mid-40s. A few flurries are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Sunshine continues for the rest of the week with the next chance for showers on Sunday.