Freezing rain causing icy conditions will impact NEPA early Sunday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Freezing rain and sleet are likely to start before sunrise across Northeastern Pennsylvania on early Sunday.

With temperatures staying below freezing until around noon, a winter weather advisory will be in effect starting at 5:00 a.m.

Icy roads and elevated surfaces will become hazardous, give yourself extra time for travel when out.

Once the afternoon arrives, the system should start to transition almost entirely over to rain for the remainder of the day. Highs will warm to the mid-30s.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.

