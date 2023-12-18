SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, the City of Scranton decided to close the floodgates along the Lackawanna River.

On Monday the City’s Department of Public Works is closing the floodgates as a precautionary measure due to heavy rainfall and flash flood warnings throughout Lackawanna County.

Closures are at:

Olive Street

Albright Avenue

Poplar Street

Parker Street

Sanderson Avenue

This may impact road travel. The City urges residents to use caution while traveling on or near these closures today.

