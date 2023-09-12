EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of Northeastern Pennsylvania as heavy downpours are possible Tuesday night, which may lead to flash flooding of roads.

While an isolated shower is possible through the evening, the bulk of the rain and thunder will get here overnight and Wednesday morning.

Morning showers and thunderstorms will be moving across eastern Pennsylvania Wednesday morning. Once the steady rain ends, a few leftover showers will be possible through the afternoon.

Clouds will try to break for some sun Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.

