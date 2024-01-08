EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — From one storm to another! A potent storm system will impact northeastern and central Pennsylvania Tuesday into Wednesday.

Unlike the weekend storm which favored more of a snow threat, this upcoming storm will have more of a flooding and wind concern.

Flood Watches are in effect for all counties starting Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Wind Advisories are in effect for a majority of the region, with sustained winds expected to range between 20-30 mph and locally higher gusts of 40-50 mph are possible.

On Tuesday the storm will start to move in late morning and afternoon with a brief period of snow/wintry mix. Snow may fall heavy at times, with 1-3″ possible in the higher terrain of North Central PA, the Northern Tier, and the Poconos.

The Wyoming Valley, Southern Tier, and Susquehanna River Valley will likely have a quick period of a wintry mix before changing to all rain with little to no snow accumulation expected.

All areas in Pennsylvania change to rain later in the afternoon. Rainfall will be steady and heavy at times, with 1-2″ of rain expected areawide. However, parts of eastern PA and Poconos may have isolated amounts of 3″.

The soaking rain and snowpack on the ground will raise the concern for flooding. Be sure to clean out areas of poor drainage around your property. At this time, minor flooding is possible in streams, creeks, and rivers.

With gusty winds, isolated power outages are possible.

The soaking rain ends Wednesday morning, with just some passing rain and snow showers on the back side of the storm system for Wednesday.

