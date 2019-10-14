Feeling the Frost

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY— While we might not be breaking out the parka quite yet, our overnight lows are cold enough that a frost advisory isn’t out of the question.

In fact, many of our counties had one on Sunday morning! For gardeners and plant enthusiasts, that means it’s time to assess how much work needs to be done to keep your plants from suffering through the cold. Donald Soska, from the Midway Garden Center, says that caring for plants isn’t all that different from caring for humans.

“When we’re talking about trees, we will say a lot of things like we’re talking about a person. We’ll say, ‘the plant is telling us it’s thirsty’,” Soska told Eyewitness News. “We’ll say ‘ it’s cold, the plant wants to be a little warmer’.”

The amount of cold-weather prep necessary depends on the type of plant you’re caring for. While some plants, like spruce trees and holly were meant to withstand the cold, others, like bonsai trees and palms, must be brought inside during the colder months.