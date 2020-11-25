Eyewitness Weather: Winter Weather Outlook

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – La Nina will be the main driver, but not the only factor for this upcoming winter.

As a result, we’re expecting above average temperatures for the season. This does not mean it’s going to be 60° or 70° every day. Rather, it indicates when you take the average of our highs and lows, it will be warmer than the seasonal average temperature. We’re still expecting the occasional blasts of Arctic air, but they should also be transient and short-lived.

We’ll continue to see those fast-moving clipper systems move along the Polar jet to offer bouts of wintry weather. As we get deeper into the season, those infamous coastal storms will develop. If the cold air is locked up to our north, it will lead to storms with a wintry mix. If the cold air drops south, this gives us the potential for bigger snows.

Even though winter is expected to be mild and above average, there will be big swings from mild air to cold air. One day could be 50 degrees; the next day could be 25 degrees. At this point, we don’t expect these shots of Arctic air to be frequent or last very long.

The set up for this winter is another active storm pattern. Kind of what you see is what you get. It’s been busy and this will continue. We’re forecasting a wetter season along with numerous storms with a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain. Snowfall is expected to be below average, but that doesn’t rule out a big storm (or two).

A milder winter will help with heating costs. We could be shoveling more this winter, but minimal back-breaker events. Those storms with snow and ice could make for a few travel headaches over the next couple of months. And those ski resorts could be working overtime to make their own snow.

As I said earlier, we’re forecasting slightly below-average snow for this season. We expect parts of central PA to get 10 to 20″, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and the I-81 corridor to get 30 to 40″ and the Poconos to get 40 to 50″.