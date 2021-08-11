Explained: What’s the difference between a heat advisory and an excessive heat warning?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — You may see a heat advisory and excessive heat warning issued and know immediately it’s going to be extra hot that day, but what is the difference between the two?

Yes, it would be easier if either a warning or an advisory was issued for our entire area, but there is a reason behind the divide.

The geography in our area is unique to other regions of the country. In the Poconos, temperatures can tap out in the 80s, meanwhile our Valley Cities can climb well above 90.

The same temperature difference translates into our heat index or “feels-like” temperature. The heat index factors in the temperature along with relative humidity to give us the human perceived temperature.





We can see a several degree difference in heat index values resulting in an upgrade from an advisory to a warning.

For Wednesday and Thursday in the Southern Tier and Susquehanna Valley, heat index values up to 110 are expected. With index values that high, an excessive heat warning has been issued for that region.

The excessive heat significantly increases the risk for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities.

In the Northern Tier, Poconos and Valleys Cities (including the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton area), a heat advisory has been issued for heat index values up to 104.

The advisory serves as a moderate precaution to heat-related illnesses versus the severe risk the warning entails.