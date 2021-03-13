EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Do we lose or gain an hour overnight? While we “lose” an hour of sleep, we “spring forward” an hour as Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m.
This means your phone’s clock will automatically change to 3 a.m., but you will have to turn other clocks, like your microwave, forward an hour.
It’s also a good idea to check your smoke detector and change the batteries to avoid problems down the road.
Sunday’s sunrise will now be an hour later, at 7:16 a.m., and the sun will set at 7:09 p.m.
- Migrant teens ‘not held in cages’; Austin joins Texas cities receiving migrants, lawmaker says
- Daylight Saving Time begins
- How long after the second dose of the COVID vaccine is it effective?
- Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this recipe for slow cooker corned beef and cabbage
- Three local wrestlers take home class “AA” state championships in Hershey