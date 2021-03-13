EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Do we lose or gain an hour overnight? While we “lose” an hour of sleep, we “spring forward” an hour as Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m.

This means your phone’s clock will automatically change to 3 a.m., but you will have to turn other clocks, like your microwave, forward an hour.

It’s also a good idea to check your smoke detector and change the batteries to avoid problems down the road.

Sunday’s sunrise will now be an hour later, at 7:16 a.m., and the sun will set at 7:09 p.m.