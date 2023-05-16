EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Although the area has seen some beautiful days, it doesn’t mean we’re completely out of the woods yet. Wednesday night into Thursday, freezing temperatures may potentially cause frost and freeze alerts.

If you bought flowers and plants on Mother’s Day weekend, keep an eye on the temperature forecast for the middle of the week.

A large area of high pressure will build in overhead Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A clear sky and light winds will set the stage for “radiational cooling,” essentially meaning any heat from the surface of the ground can quickly escape into space.

This is nothing new or uncommon, but something we have to keep in mind as growing seasons are becoming more active this time of year.

If all conditions come together perfectly, temperatures may fall into the lower and mid-30s. This could lead to frost and freeze alerts being issued within the next few days.