EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday evening will stay breezy and cold. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s with a flurry or snow shower.

The rest of the night will turn out mainly clear and much colder.

Thursday morning temperatures will range between 25 and 30 for most of us, but a couple of normally colder spots could drop into the lower 20s.

After the cold start, Thursday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s. Warmer valleys will be near 50.

Friday will turn out sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Temperatures Friday evening will be in the middle and upper 40s for any of your evening plans, including high school football playoffs.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 60. At the same time, we’ll be tracking a cold front as it drops into upstate New York. This will lead to a mix of clouds with some sunshine for both days. Right now, most, if not all, of the weekend looks dry.

28/22 News weather team is tracking another storm system that has the potential to get here later Monday into Tuesday. As a result, there will be the opportunity for a few showers as temperatures stay in the 50s to near 60.