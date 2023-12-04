WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced on Monday the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact a CODE BLUE for the evening of Thursday, December 7, due to severely cold temperatures.

The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program will be administered by Keystone Mission, and the shelter is located at the Keystone Mission Innovation Center, 90 East Union Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Officials say, during a CODE BLUE, the shelter will be open to guests’ arrival between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

The city says they assist with the administration of the program by making the determination of when a CODE BLUE designation is necessary, publicizing when it will be in effect, and having city personnel attempt to notify the homeless of the activation of a CODE BLUE.

A Code Blue is put into effect when the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts windchill temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 10 inches or more.

The public will also be notified of a CODE BLUE enacted by the lighting of a blue light on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Anyone interested in volunteering to assist in the Code Blue Program or seeking more information should contact Keystone Mission by phone at (570) 871-4795 ext: 404 or by sending an email to Volunteer@KeystoneMission.org.

For more information visit the City of Wilkes-Barre’s website or Facebook page.