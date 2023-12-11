WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor George Brown has announced the City of Wilkes-Barre will be issuing a Code Blue designation for three days this week.

Officials state the evenings of December 12th, 14th, and 15th a Cold Blue will be issued due to severe cold temperatures.

The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program will be administered by Keystone Mission. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at the Keystone Mission Innovation Center, 90 East Union Street, Wilkes-Barre.

During a Code Blue, the shelter will be open to guests’ arrival between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

People interested in volunteering to assist with the Code Blue Program or seeking more information about the program should contact Keystone Mission by phone at (570) 871-4795 Ex. 404 or by sending an email to Volunteer@KeystoneMission.org