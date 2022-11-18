WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George Brown announced Friday, the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact the ‘Code Blue’ classification for Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20 due to severely cold temperatures.

The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at Keystone Mission, 290 Parkview Circle in Wilkes-Barre. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program is also administered by Keystone Mission and will be open to guests beginning at 9:00 p.m. and will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

The city says they will assist with the administration of the program by determining when a Code Blue is necessary, publicizing when it will be in effect, and by having city employees notify the homeless of the Code Blue.

A Code Blue goes into effect when the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or lower, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches or more.

The public will be made aware of a Code Blue situation by the lighting of a blue light on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the Code Blue Program or looking for more information can contact Keystone Mission at 570-871-4795 ext: 406 or by email.