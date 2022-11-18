SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21.

The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need a warm space during the cold.

Keystone Mission will run Weston Field House, located at 982 Providence Road, as a shelter during the upcoming Cold Blue.

Weston Field will serve as a shelter from 8:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.