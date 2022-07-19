EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — After Monday was filled with showers and storms, the heat and humidity are here to stay through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will range from the low and mid-’90s, and Wednesday will likely be the hottest throughout the week with heat index values between 95 and 100.

The humidity will also remain on the higher side through the next several days.

Be sure to take extra precautions in the hot weather such as:

take frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioning,

stay hydrated

wear light or lose clothing

No significant rainfall is expected over the coming days as we expect to stay below average headed through the rest of July.

