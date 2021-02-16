Bracing for more winter weather

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — While we are now in the clear from a storm that brought us icy conditions for Monday night and Tuesday, Eyewitness Weather has their eyes on another system that is expected to bring more winter conditions to the Northeast on Thursday.

You can expect light snow to develop in the morning and continue through the afternoon. At times, it will be on the heavier side. Warmer air will try to work into this storm, too, and change the snow to some sleet Thursday evening.

The best chance for this to happen will be across southern PA and southern Poconos. This steadier mix of snow and sleet will taper off Friday morning. That said, a leftover snow shower will remain possible through Friday afternoon. 

As the track develops, the Eyewitness Weather team will provide the latest updates on Eyewitness News.

