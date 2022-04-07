EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Periods of rain will continue throughout Thursday morning and afternoon, steady and heavy at times.





A few rumbles of thunder are possible late afternoon and evening. The rain will continue through the evening, tapering off by midnight.

Rainfall totals will range between 0.50-1.50″, locally higher amounts in eastern PA and higher elevations such as the Poconos area.

Minor flooding is possible in areas of poor drainage, streams, and creeks.

Scattered on and off showers continue for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.