Allergy Alert September 6, 2021

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf’s new mask mandate goes into effect Tuesday making masks required in all public and private schools statewide. However, one school in our area has decided not to follow the governor’s order.

Tamaqua Area School District (TASD), who starts school Tuesday, is keeping masks optional for students and staff despite the governor’s order which says everyone needs to be wearing a mask.