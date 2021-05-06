Allergy Alert May 6, 2021

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Police identify victim in fatal Wilkes-Barre shooting
Eyewitness News Webcast: Thursday, May 6th
Video
It’s happened again, people in southwest U.S. report strange lights in the sky
Video
New Sheetz location in Taylor opens Thursday
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Bartoletti celebrates 300th win, Scranton clinches top seed for Landmark tournament
Video
Voit records two hits, but RailRiders fall in season opener at Syracuse
Video
Top Talent Takeover: KYDA Invitational Tournament in Scranton boasted nation’s best
Video
Officials announce 2021 Little League World Series Tournament to be held with U.S. teams only
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
ESHSS Celebrates Cinco de Mayo on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
St. Luke’s on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
21Seeds on PA live!
Video
Puzzle Making on PA live!
Video
Weis Markets on PA live!
Video
PenFed Credit Union on PA live!
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Medical Minute
Stroke Month
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
Sign Up For News Alerts
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Allergy Alert May 6, 2021
Allergy Alert
Posted:
May 6, 2021 / 08:56 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 6, 2021 / 08:56 AM EDT
Trending Stories
Police identify victim in fatal Wilkes-Barre shooting
April Fool’s prank lands Susquehanna County sheriff’s deputy in ‘sticky’ situation
Video
Lackawanna County dealing with aftermath of Tuesday’s storm
Video
Hope grows as battle continues for herd immunity
Video
Dickson City roads under water as flash floods hit NEPA
Video