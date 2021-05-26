Allergy Alert May 26, 2021

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - An 18-month-old child is tased while his father has a confrontation with police in Schuylkill County. That child's father is now behind bars after the series of events.

Schuylkill Haven police say they were called to a domestic incident shortly before 10 pm, Tuesday night, on North Garfield Avenue and described the scene as nothing short of ugly.