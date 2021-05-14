Allergy Alert May 14, 2021

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - This weekend, and in the coming months, there are efforts in place to help vaccinate as many students, ages 12 and up, as possible as we start eyeing what many took for granted before COVID-19, a normal school year.

Several clinics in school districts in Luzerne County had already started making plans when the FDA was looking to greenlight the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15.