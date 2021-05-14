Allergy Alert May 14, 2021

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Mother-son pair to cross same graduation stage at North Dakota university
US joins global push against violent extremism online
Smell at Louisiana hotel turns out to be guest storing gas, fire officials say
9 people injured in Rhode Island shooting, police say
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Valley West grad, Justin Vought, earns spot on Big Ten Baseball Team of the Week
Video
Schuylkill League track & field meet at Tamaqua
Video
Crestwood’s Ben Zigler, Western Wayne’s Lenny Maiocco win District II tennis championships
Video
SWB RailRiders play first regular season home game in 617 days, down IronPigs, 6-0
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
The Times Leader on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Vinsko & Associates on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Tri-Star Academy & Wee Care Day Care on PA live!
Video
FindMyEndodontist.com on PA live!
Video
Discovery+ on PA live!
Video
Bristol Myers Squibb on PA live!
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Medical Minute
Stroke Month
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
Sign Up For News Alerts
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Allergy Alert May 14, 2021
Allergy Alert
Posted:
May 14, 2021 / 08:32 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2021 / 08:32 AM EDT
Trending Stories
Bloomsburg University cuts ties with fraternities, sororities
Video
Arrests made, house condemned after drug and prostitution bust in Wilkes-Barre Township
Video
Local businesses react to CDC announcement
Video
Mount Pocono Council member calls for mayor’s resignation after he allegedly removed paperwork
Video
False report leads to heavy police presence in Hanover Township
Video