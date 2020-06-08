Allergy Alert: June 8, 2020

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Blood Saves Lives Telethon
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Nursing homes in PA now required to perform universal testing
Demolition in progress for new hotel and retail center in downtown Wilkes-Barre
Video
Steamtown National Historic Site cancels all summer train excursions
Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, June 8th
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Allergy Alert
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Loyalsock’s Kyle Datres at home preparing for possible baseball season
Video
Top Stories
SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Dylan DeFazio, Selinsgrove
Video
SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Antonio Natale, Lakeland
Video
SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Wyatt Malia, Crestwood
Video
SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Nick Norce, Berwick
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PAlive! Mahoning Drive-In June 5, 2020
Video
Top Stories
PAlive! SPCA Feature Friend June 5, 2020
Video
Top Stories
PAlive! Farmer Pat (Beer Slugs) June 5, 2020
Video
PAlive! Movie Guy Jeff Boam (TV Shows) June 5, 2020
Video
PAlive! Movie Guy Jeff Boam June 5, 2020
Video
PAlive! American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufactures June 4, 2020
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Men’s Health Month
Stroke Month
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Buy Local
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Allergy Alert: June 8, 2020
Allergy Alert
Posted:
Jun 8, 2020 / 08:26 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 8, 2020 / 08:26 AM EDT
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Police: One dead, one arrested after ATV crash in Banks Township
12 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania traced to New Jersey shore
Letting the good times roll at Roller Roost in Pottsville
Video
Minneapolis plans to disband police force
Video
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Don't Miss
PA Live Law and Garden Giveaway
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Video
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou