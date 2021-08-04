Allergy Alert August 3, 2021

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The chances of being bitten by a shark are about 1 in 400 million. For one Luzerne County family, however, the unimaginable happened while on vacation Monday in Ocean City, Maryland.

It's a beach trip this Plains Township family will be talking about for summers to come, as one of their young daughters was unexpectedly attacked by something lurking in shallow waters and we must warn you that some of the images may be upsetting.