Allergy Alert August 18, 2021

ELKLAND, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of residents were told to evacuate their homes early Thursday morning due to flooding in parts of Tioga County.

Residents of R&S Properties, located in Elkland, told Eyewitness News that they were evacuated around 12:30 a.m. by the Elkland Volunteer Fire Department. Those residents were able to take refuge at the fire department.