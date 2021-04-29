Allergy Alert April 29, 2020

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Man falls from his RV, killed as vehicle runs him over in Nevada parking lot
Eyewitness News Webcast: Thursday, April 29th
Video
Scranton Police looking for missing person
Watch: President Joe Biden’s full remarks to a joint session of Congress
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Crestwood overtakes lead in WVC boys’ lacrosse with 12-8 win over Wyoming Seminary
Video
Wilkes-Barre Area track and field ready to start season (finally)
Video
Lewisburg’s Anthony Neuer reflects on 7-10 split conversion, U.S. Open performance
Video
Bloomsburg football finally begins new era with spring workouts under Frank Sheptock
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
What’s That Smell?
Video
Top Stories
Lackawanna Coal Mine Trail on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Lennox on PA live!
Video
The College Board on PA live!
Video
The Oval on PA live!
Video
BET+ on PA live!
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Medical Minute
Flu
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
Sign Up For News Alerts
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Allergy Alert April 29, 2020
Allergy Alert
Posted:
Apr 29, 2021 / 09:05 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 29, 2021 / 09:05 AM EDT
Trending Stories
Officials consider next steps as mine fire burns hundreds of feet underground
Video
Scranton Police looking for missing person
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast
Video
Cause of death determined for man found in Hazleton dumpster
Storm damage through Lackawanna County
Video