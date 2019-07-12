Your Allergy Alert brought to you by Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Allergy Alert (07.11.19)
Wilkes-Barre/Scr79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Wilkes-Barre/Scr80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Williamsport82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mount Pocono77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 17 mph NW
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Selinsgrove85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity