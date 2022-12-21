(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania.

The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894.

County Date Total snowfall in a day Bradford 12/17/2020 32″ Carbon 3/14/1993 28″ Clinton 12/17/2020 28″ Columbia 2/4/1926 24.5″ Lackawanna 3/14/2017 30.1″ Luzerne 2/4/1926 26″ Lycoming 2/22/1902 23″ Monroe 2/16/1958 31″ Montour 1/8/1996 22″ Northumberland 1/13/1964 21.7″ Pike 2/7/1978 30.1″ Schuylkill 1/2/1925 25.8″ Snyder 1/8/1996 29″ Sullivan 3/14/1993 30″ Susquehanna 1/13/1996 25″ Union 4/11/1894 (Oldest record in PA) 20″ Wayne 2/16/1958 41″ (Largest snowfall in PA) Wyoming 3/14/2017 24″

If you’re interested in seeing other counties not listed here, check out the National Centers for Environmental Information’s website.