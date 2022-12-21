(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania.

The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894.

CountyDateTotal snowfall in a day
Bradford12/17/202032″
Carbon3/14/199328″
Clinton12/17/202028″
Columbia2/4/192624.5″
Lackawanna3/14/201730.1″
Luzerne2/4/192626″
Lycoming2/22/190223″
Monroe2/16/195831″
Montour1/8/199622″
Northumberland1/13/196421.7″
Pike2/7/197830.1″
Schuylkill1/2/192525.8″
Snyder1/8/199629″
Sullivan3/14/199330″
Susquehanna1/13/199625″
Union4/11/1894 (Oldest record in PA)20″
Wayne2/16/195841″ (Largest snowfall in PA)
Wyoming3/14/201724″

If you’re interested in seeing other counties not listed here, check out the National Centers for Environmental Information’s website.