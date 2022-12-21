(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania.
The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894.
|County
|Date
|Total snowfall in a day
|Bradford
|12/17/2020
|32″
|Carbon
|3/14/1993
|28″
|Clinton
|12/17/2020
|28″
|Columbia
|2/4/1926
|24.5″
|Lackawanna
|3/14/2017
|30.1″
|Luzerne
|2/4/1926
|26″
|Lycoming
|2/22/1902
|23″
|Monroe
|2/16/1958
|31″
|Montour
|1/8/1996
|22″
|Northumberland
|1/13/1964
|21.7″
|Pike
|2/7/1978
|30.1″
|Schuylkill
|1/2/1925
|25.8″
|Snyder
|1/8/1996
|29″
|Sullivan
|3/14/1993
|30″
|Susquehanna
|1/13/1996
|25″
|Union
|4/11/1894 (Oldest record in PA)
|20″
|Wayne
|2/16/1958
|41″ (Largest snowfall in PA)
|Wyoming
|3/14/2017
|24″
If you’re interested in seeing other counties not listed here, check out the National Centers for Environmental Information’s website.