A stormy Sunday ahead

(WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS WEATHER) — The first half of the day will stay mostly cloudy, but late this afternoon we will be watching for thunderstorms.

Dewpoints start to increase this afternoon fueling thunderstorms first in Central then Northeastern PA from 3-7 PM.

The thunderstorm risk is higher west of I-81 with the main threats of heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. Isolated areas that see these thunderstorms could experience minor flooding.

This evening, showers along with a few thunderstorms continue. Rain becomes more isolated overnight.

We will see a few more showers on Monday with rumbles of thunder, otherwise it’ll be mostly cloudy.

