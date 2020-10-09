Pelosi announces bill to determine fitness of sitting US presidents

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats say they want a plan in place in the event the president was unable to carry out the duties of the office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced new legislation for the creation of a new bipartisan commission to determine whether any president is capable of carrying out the powers and duties of the office.

“This is not about President Trump, he will face the judgment of the voters but he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi said the creation of the commission is based on the 25th Amendment which was created in a bipartisan way after President Kennedy was assassinated. She said it will ensure the continuity of national leadership.

“Specifically, section four of the amendment empowers Congress to set up an independent body to confront such a crisis,” said Pelosi.

But the White House has dismissed the idea.

“This is absolutely unfounded and it’s a stunt ahead of the election,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “The president is feeling well.”

The president also reacted to Pelosi’s announcement with a tweet, calling the speaker “crazy” and saying she’s “looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris.”