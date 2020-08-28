More emergency federal aid could be on the way for U.S. states impacted by Hurricane Laura

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The White House says it is monitoring Hurricane Laura’s destruction closely. President Donald Trump visited FEMA Thursday to get an update on the storm and its impact.

Officials in Washington, D.C. are preparing for the worst as the storm moves inland.

“People should understand we are not out of danger yet,” said White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Conway says FEMA is ready to respond.

“They were ready for this, because it was predicted to be a little more aggressive than normal hurricane season, so he feels confident about the food and the water and the tarps and the other supplies that have been stockpiled,” Conway said.

Trump was briefed on the damage at FEMA’s headquarters.

“We’ve worked everything out for the federal government to be very, very efficient and very aggressive in getting everything back and going as it should,” Trump said.

Trump approved emergency federal aid for Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi before the storm made landfall. The White House says it is ready to give more assistance once the damage is assessed.

“Coast Guard pre-positioned assets, pre-positioned its people and are responding today. They are up in the air conducting search and rescue,” Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said.

On Thursday Texas Republican Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz joined the Coast Guard to survey the damage in southeast Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the devastation could have been a lot worse.

“When you consider the magnitude of the damage that could have occurred here, we did dodge a bullet,” Abbott said.

Trump says he will visit the storm damage this weekend.