CDC releases new mask guidelines for fully-vaccinated individuals

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled new guidelines Tuesday. The CDC said fully-vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear a mask outdoors in most cases.

Under these new guidelines, the CDC said if you have been fully vaccinated — which means 14 days after your last dose of the vaccine — you can now attend small outdoor gatherings, walk your dog or dine with friends without a mask.

“If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends, the science shows if you are vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Walensky said that doesn’t apply to crowded outdoor activities, like baseball games or concerts.

“It is also safe for those who are fully vaccinated to return to the activities they love doing inside while wearing a mask,” said Walensky.

Under the new CDC guidelines, anyone fully vaccinated can safely go to a hair salon indoor bar, exercise class or attend a worship service with a mask.

“I think messaging has been all over the place when it comes to the COVID saga,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN).

Braun said the guidelines haven’t been very clear, and many Americans will be confused on what they can and cannot do.

“We’ve gone from six feet, two, three feet, to masks being mandatory now, outside not,” Braun said.

Still, President Joe Biden said the new guidelines should encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.

“The bottom line is clear. If you’re vaccinated, you can do more things,” Biden explained. “So go get the shot; it’s never been easier.”

The CDC said if anyone is confused about the new guidelines, they can head to the CDC website for a detailed list of all the activities fully vaccinated people can now safely resume.