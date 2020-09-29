Virtual Job Fair

Welcome to abc27’s Virtual Education Fair!

August 3 – September 30, 2020

abc27 is hosting a one of a kind kindergarten through 12th grade Virtual Education Fair to bring together a variety of schools to inform and help direct your family to make the best decisions for your children.

Educational options have evolved and changed dramatically. Along with these options, parents, guardians and students have many questions and look for guidance in choosing the best option for their family.

PARTICIPANTS

Achievement House Cyber Charter School

Achievement House Cyber Charter School (AHCCS) is a tuition-free, nonprofit, public PA cyber charter school serving students in grades 7-12. Our rigorous, Middle States accredited and NCAA approved curriculum, PA certified teachers, and personalized online learning environment meet our students' individual academic needs. PROGRAM AND CURRICULUM BENEFITS • Online school, done right: We are here for you to make a smooth transition to online school. • Sixteen years of experience engaging students in live classes. • Accredited, public, online charter school serving grades 7-12 statewide. • Real-time, live teaching in daily interactive and engaging classes. • PA-certified educators with deep experience in an online teaching environment. • Regular communication with students and families. • Support from school counselors, homeroom coaches, mentors, and social workers. • Innovation Career Academy providing valuable skills in STEAM related careers.

Agora Cyber Charter School

ABOUT AGORA CYBER CHARTER SCHOOL At Agora, we provide students with the opportunity to engage in a personalized, innovative, intensive academic preparation that inspires and educates them to achieve their high level of academic knowledge and skill. We do this through a focused and intentional instruction model that is built around six key areas. From the foundational level of establishing and organizing the school, to a high level of school excellence and continuous improvement, Agora students play an active role in their learning success. Visit Agora.org for Virtual Open House dates and times. PROGRAM AND CURRICULUM BENEFITS • Serves students kindergarten through 12th grade uninterrupted since 2005. • Students are provided with a computer, printer, and resource materials for success. • We provide a rigorous curriculum and live interactive instruction is delivered by PA certified teachers in the safety and comfort of your home. • Agora is focused on providing all students with the skills and knowledge to be successful lifelong learners. • Students have access to an extensive variety of extracurricular online and in-person activities guarantee an enriching assortment of social opportunities providing the student with a well-rounded Agora experience.

Capital Area Online Learning Association

ABOUT CAOLA CAOLA is a revolution in online education. Students stay enrolled in their local school district and earn a diploma from their high school. Students can participate in school-sponsored and athletic activities, all while learning from home. The Capital Area Online Learning Association is the largest online learning consortium in Pennsylvania. Membership in CAOLA provides students with engaging, high quality curriculum. The courses are customized to fit their needs, while teaching valuable technology skills that are essential for success in the 21st century. PROGRAM AND CURRICULUM BENEFITS Our goal is to increase the options available to students. The administrative support of the Capital Area Intermediate Unit (CAIU) and the quality, flexible nature, and diversity of available courses create online learning options that meet an extraordinary variety of student needs, including: • Full-time online curriculum and single course options • On site or remote classes • Unique STEM and foreign language courses • Career electives that lead to industry certifications • Credit recovery, summer school and advanced placement • Option for half-day vocational or technical school students • A viable choice for students with disabilities who can be served in an online environment • Flexible schedules for students with jobs, family obligations or children • Instruction for students with health issues, etc., who may be missing a significant amount of time in the classroom

Harrisburg Virtual Learning Academy

Enrollment is open for the Harrisburg Virtual Learning Academy for Harrisburg School District students in Kindergarten through twelfth grade. This could be the perfect personalized learning option for your child! To learn more, please attend our live stream informational event TODAY at 4:00 p.m. Stay tuned to our Facebook page for the live stream meeting link and to learn more about Harrisburg's full-time cyber school option for the upcoming school year. PROGRAM AND CURRICULUM BENEFITS • Students will work at their own pace, with the flexibility to complete work from anywhere. • Students may participate in all Harrisburg School District extra-curricular activities and special events, and receive a Harrisburg diploma. • Students are taught a high-quality, standards-based curriculum by PA-certified teachers. One-on-one support and tutoring will be available for all students. • High School students will have the opportunity for dual enrollment in college classes, Advanced Placement courses, access to our Gifted Program, and internship opportunities. • Daily support provided for Special Education and English Language Learners. A school district liaison will collaborate with parents to ensure student success.

PA Cyber

ABOUT PA CYBER Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (PA Cyber) is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber's online learning environments, personalized instructional methods, and choices of curricula connect Pennsylvania students and their families with state-certified and highly-qualified teachers, and rich academic content that is aligned to state standards. Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland (Beaver County) and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state. As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment by any school-age child residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and does not charge tuition to students or families. PROGRAM AND CURRICULUM BENEFITS At PA Cyber, our student-centered instructional model recognizes the different developmental stages students typically follow, while respecting the innate differences and unique abilities of each individual child. This flexible-but-focused learning model allows our teachers to use a variety of teaching strategies and curriculum choices to create an education program that is deeply personal. It all works to inspire students – supported by the caring adult mentors in their lives – to become self-motivated, lifelong learners. Using the power of the Internet to overcome the traditional boundaries of time and space, PA Cyber makes it possible to deeply personalize the learning experience, connecting students and families with skilled and caring teachers anytime, from anyplace. Our offices are conveniently located throughout Pennsylvania and serve as a hub for enrollment, orientation, and enrichment. Our students belong to a real community where they grow academically, emotionally, socially, and physically.

PA Virtual Charter School

Pennsylvania Virtual Charter School (PA Virtual) is a public cyber charter school that opened its doors on September 4, 2001. PA Virtual provides personalized education for approximately 2500 students from diverse backgrounds across the Commonwealth. We pride ourselves on a dynamic partnership with our families; our experienced teaching staff and their instructional use of the rich, research-based K12, Inc. curriculum; and our innovative use of technology to meet the educational needs of our students. PROGRAM AND CURRICULUM BENEFITS At PA Virtual Charter School, we believe that the quality and rigor of curriculum has a direct and positive impact on your child's academic performance and achievement. By partnering with K12 Inc., we deliver a rich and stimulating curriculum for all grade levels. Available for kindergarten through twelfth grade, the K12 Inc. program gives your family flexibility in home-based learning.

