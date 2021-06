WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Officers with the West Pittston Police Department are looking for help identifying a woman they say was looking into mailboxes on Montgomery Avenue.

Video shows an unidentified woman walking onto resident’s porches and checking their mailboxes in the early morning hours of Sunday and Monday.

West Pittston police ask if you have surveillance video, please check it and call officers right away.