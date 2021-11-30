Watch: Police search for suspects in car theft

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two individuals that they say are involved in car theft.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, a 2013 Navy Blue Volkswagon Golf, was stolen from the owner after losing their keys.

Police say the individuals captured on video are suspects in the car theft. The license plate number on the stolen vehicle is LHZ-3441.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call Officer Kaluzny, (570)208-6729, or you can message them on their Facebook page.