Watch: Police search for driver involved in a road rage hit-and-run

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that occurred on State Route 106 on Tuesday.

According to the Greenfield Township Police, the driver in question was driving a beige Ford SUV at the intersection of State Route 106 and Airport Road in Clifford Township.

Greenfield Township Police Deparment

In the video, the driver is seen hitting the car after passing the vehicle on the on-coming lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ezerskis at 570-282-7000