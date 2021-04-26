WATCH: Police looking for hit-and-run driver

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle who hit a car in Ashley Borough on Saturday and drove off leaving behind debris.
A nearby business provided surveillance video to police showing a dark colored vehicle, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, travelling with its trunk open. The vehicle strikes a parked vehicle then quickly leaves the scene.
Police say a headlight was found at the scene and the vehicle is believed to have noticeable front-end damage.
If you have any information, you can call the Ashley Borough Police Department at 570-822-6995.
