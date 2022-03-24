SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a male they say is roaming around Scranton looking through windows.

According to the Scranton Police Department, a suspicious male has been reported in the areas of West Scranton.

Investigators say the suspect is walking around and looking through the front windows of homes at night.

Scranton police are advising residents to be on the lookout for this male and to keep their homes and vehicles locked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jake Thomas at 570-348-4134 extension 0.