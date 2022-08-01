MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video.

In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m.

The video shows the man walking out into the roadway as the parade is about to begin. The man is struck by a firetruck and falls to the ground before rolling to the corner of the street.

Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire

Fire crews are then seen exiting their vehicles to help the man along with police arriving shortly after.

From the video, it appears that the man was not severely injured and walked away from the scene as the parade continued on.

There is no official word on the man’s condition at this time.