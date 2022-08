KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — An update on a story Eyewitness News reported last week in Kingston.

An 80-foot troublesome tree is being demolished Wednesday on the 600 block of Charles Avenue.

The shade tree commission approved the $9,000 cost to take down the towering, red oak. The job is expected to be completed Thursday.

Mayor Jeff Coslett says dozens of borough trees are a public hazard and need to be removed.