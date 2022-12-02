EYEWTINESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As the holiday season approaches, Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane will be open daily, starting on Friday, December 2, until January 1, 2023.

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Christmas Candylane transforms Hersheypark into a winter wonderland.

Hersheypark’s special holiday event boasts 5 million lights, the most in all of Pennsylvania.

Weather permitting, select Hersheypark rides will also be open throughout Christmas Candylane.

Courtesy: Hersheypark Courtesy: Hersheypark

Guests can also meet several Hershey characters and Santa Claus himself, or travel down Treeville Trail to see the decorated trees and enjoy the falling snow effect.

Christmas Candylane is also offering special holiday snacks and drinks, including hot chocolate, a king-sized shake, and a loaded potato bar.

Tickets for Christmas Candylane can be purchased at Hersheypark.com.

The Hershey Sweet Lights drive-through attraction, where guests can enjoy 600 animated LED lights from the comfort of their own cars, is open daily throughout December starting at 5:00 p.m. Hershey Sweet Lights requires separate tickets than Christmas Candylane. Those tickets can also be purchased on Hersheypark.com at a discounted price, with full price tickets available at the entrance booth.