An update to the story Eyewitness News first brought to you on Thursday.

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Salem Township Police Department has provided surveillance video showing the group of four people who drove a stolen SUV on a school track, crashed through a fence, and shot at the stolen car.

On Tuesday, four people were caught on camera driving a stolen vehicle through a fence and onto the Berwick Area School Track next to Salem Elementary.

After crashing the SUV, all four are seen leaving the scene and two were seen shooting at the stolen car. That video is shown below.

Investigators said one of the shots hit a nearby vehicle.

Police are still looking for the individuals involved and are asking anyone who may know anything to contact the Salem Township Police Department.