Watch: Flooding on I-81 in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Flooding impacted interstate 81 in Lackawanna County. Take a look at this video near the Clarks Summit exit in South Abington Township from early Wednesday morning.

About two to three feet of water was estimated to be covering the roadway.

Crews were brought in to remove water and debris.

