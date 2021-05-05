SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Flooding impacted interstate 81 in Lackawanna County. Take a look at this video near the Clarks Summit exit in South Abington Township from early Wednesday morning.
About two to three feet of water was estimated to be covering the roadway.
Crews were brought in to remove water and debris.
- Watch: Flooding on I-81 in Lackawanna County
- Newsfeed Now: Suspected cult members face abuse of corpse, child abuse charges; Couple celebrates 80th anniversary
- Mayfield homes and businesses taking in water from storms
- Photos of apparent tiger shark in Florida river spark investigation
- Peloton recalls treadmills after child’s death; CEO apologizes