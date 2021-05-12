U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter crashes in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter crashed in Oklahoma City Wednesday.

Emergency responders, including firefighters from the Oklahoma City Fire Department, were called to the 1700 block of North Cimarron Road where they worked to extinguish flames from the downed chopper.

The fiery wreckage of a helicopter crash in Oklahoma City.

Firefighters used several hoses to blast high-pressure water streams at the burning wreckage. Reports say the pilots are out of the helicopter and no one else was inside the crashed chopper.

“Our understanding is it went to the ground with them still in it, with it still on fire and they got out on their own,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson of the Fire Department. “I don’t know how far they got away from the wreckage, but when we arrived, they were a safe distance from it and [we] helped them to the ambulance and they were transported.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.