POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fun night out at the races almost took a turn when a wild crash caused one of the racers to almost fly into the crowd; thankfully, the Big Diamond Speedway’s sturdy catch fence made sure nothing bad happened.

Friday night around 8:30 p.m., a crowd of spectators watching 410 Sprint cars race around the track got quite the surprise when one of the drivers lost control of his car, flipped several times, and crashed into the catch fence protecting the spectators.

The only thing standing between a family watching the event and the airborne 410 sprint car was the catch fence surrounding the track.

Thankfully, the catch fence prevented anyone in the crowd from being injured.