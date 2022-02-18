Susquehanna River has become a river of ice

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re keeping an eye on local rivers with all of the recent rain, and ice melt.

One of those rivers is the Susquehanna where you can see, in the video above, from our vantage point earlier Friday afternoon in Exeter Township.

While there is plenty of ice to be seen, the good news is that it’s not jamming up and continues to flow downriver.





You can keep tabs on levels for the Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Delaware Rivers by heading to the weather alerts section of our website.

