Rare puppy born with six legs in Oklahoma

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that it has updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance for fully vaccinated individuals to align with that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Under the updated guidance, people who have had both doses of a two-dose vaccine, or one dose of a single dose vaccine, do not need to quarantine after an exposure to another person with COVID-19 if they meet all the following criteria: