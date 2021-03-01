EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Skipper is a rare brown and white puppy from Oklahoma. She was born with six legs. Watch the video to learn more about Skipper.
- Rare puppy born with six legs in Oklahoma
- Mother, boyfriend charged after 6-year-old killed, dumped in Ohio River, police say
- ‘In like a lion, out like a lamb’: March folklore explained
- ‘Magnet for predators’: Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 youth center staffers
- Wilkes-Barre man charged for exposing himself to mother, daughter in market parking lot