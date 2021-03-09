Prince Charles does not comment on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle interview at first public event
CBS NEWS — “What did you think of the interview?”
Prince Charles did not comment when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sit down with Oprah Winfrey during his first public event since the interview aired.
Prince Charles visited a pop-up vaccine clinic in London Tuesday
